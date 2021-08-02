Brokers Set Expectations for SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.22. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 24.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

