Brokers Set Expectations for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.75.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.43 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

