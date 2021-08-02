Brokers Set Expectations for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

YUMC opened at $62.19 on Monday. Yum China has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC raised its position in Yum China by 25.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Yum China by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

