Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 238,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.