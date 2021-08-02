Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,231,924 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,231,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,597,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.59. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,494. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61.

