Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,155,437 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,155,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,759,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,301,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 125,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,613. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

