Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. 337,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.