Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,665,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,534,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.52% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,869,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.08. 32,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,641. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

