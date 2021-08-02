Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,423,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.33. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.