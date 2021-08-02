Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,033,224 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,033,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,754,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,790. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

