Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 374,302 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 374,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,226,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.37% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $141.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.