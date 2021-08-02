Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 434,011 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 434,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,067,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.23% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,401,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,679,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.97. 522,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,711,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

