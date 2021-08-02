Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 502,066 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 502,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,220,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.52% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,478. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.30.

