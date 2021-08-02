Brookstone Capital Management Invests $102.43 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 234,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,426,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $441.02. 324,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

