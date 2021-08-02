Brookstone Capital Management Invests $120.67 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,612,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,666,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,069,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,320 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90.

