Brookstone Capital Management Invests $14.31 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,314,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

MBB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $108.74. 10,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,255. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

