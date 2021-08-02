Brookstone Capital Management Invests $18.05 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 287,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,048,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,469. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.62.

