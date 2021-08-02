Brookstone Capital Management Invests $18.91 Million in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,914,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 11.03% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MVV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.05. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

