Brookstone Capital Management Invests $27.99 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 215,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.45% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.22. 2,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,657. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

