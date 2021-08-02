Brookstone Capital Management Invests $32.92 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 829,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,915,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.87. 120,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,859. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.