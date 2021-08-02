Brookstone Capital Management Invests $51.65 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,648,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.83% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.86. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.