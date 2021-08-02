Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $13.76 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 182,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771,030 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.81.

