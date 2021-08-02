Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $15.74 Million Investment in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,742,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.69% of iShares US Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 148,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 151.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $4,120,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $82.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.76. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $83.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

