Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $24.58 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 285,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,580,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.32. 8,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,829. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.