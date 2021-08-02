Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $32.43 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,462,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,431,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,297. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21.

