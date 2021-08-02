Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 894,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,273,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 7.40% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $872,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.50. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,370. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91.

