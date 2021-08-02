Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,191,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,641. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

