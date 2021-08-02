Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,156,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,068,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.89% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.