Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 387,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,529,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.74% of iShares US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.97. The stock had a trading volume of 415,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.64. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

