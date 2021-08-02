Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 189,574 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.40% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $242.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

