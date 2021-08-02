Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 509,617 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 509,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,026,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.13% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.73. 71,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.