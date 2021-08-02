Brookstone Capital Management Takes $14.77 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 522,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,774,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.57% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 133,498 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $1,958,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $2,314,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares during the period.

IYE stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $26.73. 124,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

