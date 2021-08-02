Brookstone Capital Management Takes $21.37 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,369,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.36% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $149.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.21. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $95.96 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

