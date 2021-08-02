Brookstone Capital Management Takes $26.83 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 232,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,144. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $119.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.34.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

