Brookstone Capital Management Takes $60.38 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 353,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,384,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,583. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

