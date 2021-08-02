Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,736,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,229,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 423.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 57,369 shares during the period.

GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978,569 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60.

