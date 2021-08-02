Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $296.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,275. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

