Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.880-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Bruker stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,293. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $84.41.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.20.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.