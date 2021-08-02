Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.325-2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.930 EPS.

BRKR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 957,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.20.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

