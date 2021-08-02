Brunswick Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.05 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

BC stock opened at $104.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

