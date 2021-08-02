Brunswick Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $104.40 on Monday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

