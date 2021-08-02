Bryan J. Hartin Sells 19,596 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 19,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $803,827.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,885.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.94. 877,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -423.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 55.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.