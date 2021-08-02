BSC Station (BSCS) Trading Down 28.8% Over Last Week

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for $0.0994 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00139070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,704.24 or 0.99737313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.72 or 0.00840822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars.

