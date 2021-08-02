BSClaunch 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $173,325.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 299.2% higher against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $266,577.85 and approximately $173,325.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00100588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00140285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.12 or 0.99755266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00845711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

