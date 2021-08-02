BSCView (BSCV) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $245,210.57 and $59,652.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCView has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00102942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00139160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,428.56 or 1.00212559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00848238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

