BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in July

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,955,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 1,550,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

BTGOF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. New Street Research downgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get BT Group alerts:

BTGOF opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.