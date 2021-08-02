(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.88 ($2.44).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About (BTA.L)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

