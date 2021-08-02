BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading Up 20.6% This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $48.90 million and $66,239.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

