Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bunge stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.69. 1,119,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83. Bunge has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $1,163,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 30.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $81,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

