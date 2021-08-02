Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.24

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.